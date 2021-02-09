Beyoncé wows in mini dress and stilettos - and sparks fan reaction The songstress did something she rarely does when she shared the photo.

Beyoncé doesn’t pop up on Instagram every day, but when she does you can be sure she’ll slay it.

Beyoncé stunned in this Ivy Park mini dress

The Black Parade songstress made fans go wild when she shared a few photos on Instagram Monday that showed her standing in front of a wall in a black blazer paired with a black Ivy Park mini dress complete with Adidas-signature stripes down one side.

She accessorized the look with thin, oversized gold hoops and gold-rimmed sunglasses, and kicked up her heel to reveal a black stiletto pump.

The slayage didn’t stop with the first snap, though. In one of the photos, the Ivy Park mogul tilts down her shades, pouts her pink-glossed lips, and puts one hand on her hip. In another, she palms a black bow-topped clutch and palms her curly locks, which were styled in a half-up, half-down ‘do. Half of her hair was thrown into a loose top knot, and the rest was down in soft curls.

Beyoncé even added a caption this time - a rare thing for the mom of three.

“MALIBU BEY,” Beyoncé captioned the series of photos, and per usual fans lost it. “It’s the body for me. It’s the curves for me. It’s the natural beauty for me,” one wrote. “She plays no games,” another follower chimed in. “With a caption, SLAY Yonce”, another Bey fan replied.

Although they were thrilled to see the Black Is King star serving up a new look, quite a few fans commented that what they really wanted to see was more photos of Bey in Ivy Park’s upcoming Icy Park collection.

Beyoncé nearly broke the internet when she released a two-minute video promo for the collection, which showed her, Hailey Bieber, and rapper Gucci Mane, teasing some of the brand’s hottest looks to date.

Ivy Park's Icy Park collection debuts Feb. 19

In the clip in scenes set against snow-covered mountains, the Drunk in Love singer smolders in an otherworldly diamante headpiece, which she paired with a reflective parka. The video also features flashes of Hailey and Gucci rocking long shearling coats, graffiti-splattered tops, and high-shine puffer jackets.

Needless to say, Beyoncé's post was inundated with comments from excited fans some of which included: "Take all my money", "Yas!" and "It's perfect."

The collection drops Feb. 19, and it will be the end of our life savings as well.

