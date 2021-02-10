Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared some gorgeous new photographs from her shoot with Superdrug's DARE magazine, and she officially looks incredible.

The dancer wows in a sporty blue swimsuit in some of the snaps taken by a swimming pool, rocking slicked-back hair, glossy skin and a seriously smokey eye.

Posting the photos on Instagram, she sweetly wrote: "I'm excited to share the inside pictures of my February cover shoot with DARE Fit & Healthy! We chat all about my new @bbcradio1 podcast and working out for the body and mind. Thanks again for having me on this insanely fun shoot! Out today."

In other photos, Dianne looks gorgeous in a lilac activewear set, and other colourful athleisure pieces from the likes of Nike and Adidas.



Dianne looked incredible in the photos

Plenty of fans commented on the glamorous shoot, with one writing: "That dress is everything! Lovely pics, well done you!" and another adding: "This is so so cool... model Buswell!"

In a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, Dianne said that she prides herself "on being fit and healthy".

Dianne recently launched a range of leggings and activewear

She added: "I like to keep fit from doing loads of different types of exercises. But one of my favourite types is yoga, pilates, and doing HIIT workouts but using my yoga and pilates techniques.

"Being a dancer myself, I find these are the best things for my body, and I find it something that I keep going to - it's not a fad for me."

Joe and Dianne bought their first home together!

It's been a busy 2021 so far for Dianne, who also recently launched a range of activewear with Little Locket Love, as well as her BBC podcast.

She and boyfriend Joe Sugg also revealed they had bought their first home together earlier in February. Exciting times ahead!