Kourtney Kardashian reveals the secret to her glowing skin in a dazzling gold bikini

It’s the middle of winter, but Kourtney Kardashian has ditched her clothes for bikinis. And we don’t blame her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has shared several stunning bikini snaps over the last few weeks, popped up on Instagram Tuesday in another one - this time showing off her toned figure in a metallic gold bikini and matching bandana. Kourtney didn’t appear to accessorize the look - which was perfect, since it stood out on its own.

“Yessss!” model Shanina Shaik commented. “Looking marvelous,” a fan chimed in, while other followers added fire emojis. “You always have the best skincare gadgets,” Simon Huck replied.

That skincare gadget could be found in the black and gold product Kourtney palmed in the photo. It’s a tool she said is the secret to her glowing skin, one that she discovered during quarantine last year.

“Last April when we were all home with not much to do, I discovered this skin tool, a stamp with tiny needles,” the 41-year-old mother of three wrote. “It comes with a serum that pours into the stamp, which infuses it deeper into your skin since stamping is a form of microneedling.”

“After my mom and Khloé were raving about my glowing skin over FaceTime, it instantly became one of my absolute favorite skin tools and product combinations,” she continued. “We decided to partner up and make a vegan skin brew which comes with the stamper tool. Available NOW exclusively at shop.poosh.com HAPPY STAMPING!!”

That tool is The Things We Do Ritual set, and includes the Dew & Go Dew & Go Microneedling Stamp and four ampoules of Brighten Skin Brew.

It’s a gentler form of microneedling that deposits droplets of the brew into the skin and is designed to help induce skin’s natural healing response for dewy, glowing skin, according to Poosh.

Most people who use it have reportedly noticed plumper, smoother skin within 1-2 days.

