Rihanna dropped major beauty news you might have missed during the Super Bowl

Trends may come and go, but only Rihanna can bring them back with new energy and stop us in our tracks.

Rihanna wowed in a tie-dye slip dress and matching bucket hat

Such was the case when the songstress hit Instagram Saturday in a tie-dye, rainbow bucket hat, and a matching mini slip dress - the tie-dye trend of last summer but with a fierce updated twist. She completed the look with clear Chanel shades, a statement necklace, jade earrings, a jade ring, and a jade bracelet. “Jade in the shade,” Rihanna captioned the snap, which showed her leaning against a pole in front of foliage.

And we weren’t the only ones who swooned. The songstress racked up nearly six million likes after sharing the post, and everyone went wild in the comments. “WHATTT,” one person wrote, “Looking like a million-dollar bill,” another added. “It’s the vintage Chanel shades for me,” model Leomie Anderson chimed in.

But Rihanna wasn’t done blessing our Instagram timelines just yet. While everyone was taking in the Super Bowl, the Bajan beauty was making a big announcement of her own: her Fenty Beauty brand would be dropping a new product just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Fenty Beauty #FLASHNAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream

“Back with another baddie for your skincare collection - @fentyskin #FLASHNAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, the only way to get that well-rested look, and y’all already know I NEVER sleep!!! coming to you guys 2/12 on fentyskin.com and at @sephora @harveynichols @bootsuk,” Rihanna captioned the Instagram clip, which showed her applying the eye cream under her eyes - and a glimpse at her flawless skin.

“It instantly cools and soothes as soon as you apply it,” Rihanna says in the video. She further explained the eye cream in a press release (via Allure), in which she said, "I wanted to create the perfect starter eye cream with easy-to-use packaging, a formula that would tackle puffiness and dark circles, and work really well with makeup to look fresh all day.”

The #FlashNap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream includes ingredients like horse chestnut, hyaluronic acid, and green tea, and launches Feb. 12.

