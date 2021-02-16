Kylie Minogue's incredible thigh-split dress has us seriously swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Minogue sparked a mass reaction from her fans when she shared a beautiful snap of herself modelling a fabulous thigh-split dress on Monday.

The star, who shared the photo from a shoot at The Ritz Hotel in London, simply wrote: "Hi Monday! #casual #ontherails."

MORE: Kylie Minogue lives in the world's most expensive apartment block – see inside

Kylie's gorgeous dress is designer buy from Dolce & Gabbana, with an ultra-flattering wrap silhouette, cross-straps to the back and that daring leggy split. We're not surprised her followers were in love with it!

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kylie wows in leg-split dress for incredible performance

"Love this pose," one wrote, with another adding: "You are so beautiful with a polka dot dress!" Another commented: "No Monday Blues for you! You're flawless."

MORE: Kylie Minogue's daily diet revealed! What the pop star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner



Kylie looked incredible in her D&G dress

The singer's dress costs £1,300, and is still available to shop at matches.com. You can also shop a similar look at ASOS for just £55.

Dolce & Gabbana dress, £1,300, Matches Fashion

Kylie recently had to deny claims about her private life after it was reported that she was engaged to her partner, British GQ boss Paul Solomons.

MORE: Kylie Minogue's love life: meet her beau Paul Solomons

"The couple are happy as they are," her representative said, adding that the rumours are "not true".

SHOP SIMILAR: Polka dot dress, £55.05, ASOS

Previously, Paul's stepmother, Gloria Solomons, told the MailOnline she was "thrilled they're engaged", after hearing the story of Billie Piper accidentally calling Paul Kylie's "fiancé" in an interview with ELLE.

Speaking of Kylie, Gloria added: "She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

Kylie and her boyfriend Paul Solomons

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse in London. Aw!

In a past interview, Kylie said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."