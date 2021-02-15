Victoria Beckham rocks her favourite off-duty accessory in glowing snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham rocked a super casual look in her latest Instagram snap, and fans are in love.

The star, who's currently living in Miami with her family, embraced her off-duty style with her latest selfie, showing her toned arms in a black vest top and jeans - but it was her hat that gave us classic VB vibes.

RELATED: Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

"A sunny Monday in one of my most-worn #ReebokxVictoriabeckham pieces... it's the perfect cap!" she wrote.

Victoria rocked jeans, a simple vest and a cap

Victoria is often seen wearing her chic black cap for everything from bike rides in the countryside to dropping Harper off during the school run - we're not surprised it's one of her favourites.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album

And of course, the famous mum has been rocking statement headwear for years - remember her VonDutch days?

Loading the player...

WATCH: David and Victoria's twinning fashion moments

Today's cap of choice is certainly a more affordable buy amongst Posh's fashion range. You can snap one up for £50 - it's available in a gorgeous caramel tone, too.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

Many fans commented on Victoria's flawless skin in her latest snap. "Your skin is glowing," one wrote, while another added: "Skin is like glass... stunning."

Cap, £50, Victoria Beckham X Reebok

HELLO! recently revealed that the star had enjoyed an exclusive facial with from celebrity skincare expert Toska Husted.

She travelled from North Carolina to Miami to give Mrs Beckham her luxurious treatment, which focused on soothing Victoria's skin and helping it to adapt to her new surroundings - after she travelled from the cold UK climate to Miami's warmer, more humid weather.

Victoria and Harper also enjoyed some pampering

Toska told us that Victoria said she "felt great" after her facial and that the main focus of her facial was to "deep cleanse the skin, and address any sensitivity or redness issues, hyperpigmentation or dehydration of the skin that comes after a long flight".

No doubt Victoria was thrilled to enjoy some pampering, since salons and spas are still closed in the UK!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.