Martine McCutcheon dressed to impress as she marked Valentine's Day with her husband Jack McManus.

The Masked Singer star, 44, looked stunning in her flirty red dress for her romantic date night, which she described as "eventful." It saw the couple enjoy dinner inside an igloo constructed in the garden of their home.

Featuring puff sleeves, a low V-neckline, a ruffled hem and a pretty floral print, Martine's dress quickly earned praise from her followers.

Posing for a series of photos and videos on Instagram, the Love Actually star wrote: "Happy Valentines everyone! I’m sending you all so much love! Here’s some pics of my date night with Jack last night... I’m not going to lie... it was eventful! We had a gorgeous garden pod which is amazing with sheepskins etc... It has great heating but our electrics kept blowing!

"But thanks to the stunning food from @thewolseley, a frock I felt fab in and laughter and cuddles during the mishaps & minus temperatures, we still had the best time! I love you @jackmcmanus1 We nearly killed each other but we did good in the end!"

The Love Actually star opted for a red floral Nasty Gal dress

"You look beautiful," commented one fan, while a second remarked: "Looking so perfect as always." Several others asked after her dress which has unfortunately already sold out. "Where’s your dress from beaut?" wrote one, and another chimed in: "Love the dress where is it from? X"

Red floral dress, £59.99, Mango

She told her followers: "I had it in the closet for forever with nowhere to wear it until last night! @nastygal please restock!"

The Nasty Gal design had been reduced from £55 to £27.50 in the sale, so it comes as no surprise that it quickly flew off the virtual shelves. The tea dress is perfect for when the weather turns warm again, so we'll keep our fingers crossed it comes back into stock.

Martine kept it casual the next day in a chunky cream knit

And it wasn't just her floral frock that was the source of outfit envy! Martine also posed with her son Rafferty inside the igloo the day after her dinner, wearing a cosy cream knit with chunky bobbles.

