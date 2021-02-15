Kelly Ripa's blue pants have fans all saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa is matching her blue nails with everything - and we want in on this trend.

The Live with Kelly & Ryan star continued to prove she has a thing for blue hues when she stepped out on the show’s stage Tuesday wearing blue Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili trousers paired with a printed Isabel Marant floral blouse that came complete with a ruffled collar. The fashionista also wore her blue Gianvito Rossi pumps again.

Kelly loves incorporating blue hues into her on-air ensembles

But it wasn’t just the daytime TV host’s trousers that caught our eye. It was the coordination with her blue nails, which she debuted on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kelly wore blue trousers, blue stiletto pumps, and blue nails on the show

When the show posted an Instagram video of her walking to the stage with Ryan, fans noticed it too, and went wild in the comments over that - and the similarity between the color of Kelly’s pants and the color of the logo of the show. “Pants + nails are stellar, ” one fan wrote. “What color nail polish is Kelly wearing? So pretty!”, another chimed in. “I want to know too!,” a follower replied.

Kelly’s blouse and trousers are already sold out, and although her nail stylist, Nails by Asami, hasn’t revealed the color just yet, we found a nearly identical hue on Amazon. We also tracked down a pair of similar trousers on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Isabel Marant Blouse, Nordstrom

Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili Trousers, Farfetch

OPI Nail Polish Mexico City Collection, $10.50, Amazon

Alice + Olivia trousers, &177, Saks Fifth Avenue

This is just the latest time the mother of three incorporated blue into her ensembles. Kelly wore her versatile blue Gianvitto Rossi stiletto pumps on the show several times in the past couple of weeks. Last week, for example, she pointed them out as she lounged on a red lip-shaped couch, kicked up her heels in the stiletto pumps, and explained her entire look.

"The dress is Cefinn and the shoes are Gianvito Rossi, no surprise," she continued, before revealing a couple of beauty blunders we can all identify with. "And don’t look, I need to shave, and I need to put on my Tan Luxe. I need a lot,” she quipped. “My nails are by Nails by Asami. I’ve already picked my cuticles, which I promised her I wouldn’t. I’m a chronic cuticle picker."

Kelly first flashed her manicure on a photo on her Instagram Story on Super Bowl Sunday. In the snap, the daytime TV host could be seen standing in her closet with her hand over her face to show off her blue nails. “When @instasuelos blows off closet time for some big game,” she captioned it, referencing her husband Mark Consuelos.

She went on to share a closer look at her manicure, adding that nail artist @Nailedbyasami splashed on the blue hue.

