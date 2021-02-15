Ranvir Singh looks incredible in her waist-cinching jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh is back standing in for Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine this week, and as usual she has wowed us with her on-screen outfit.

The star rocked a fabulous jumpsuit from Karen Millen for her return to the show, teaming the V-neck design with a pair of black Mango heels and her signature glowing skin.

Fans were quick to react to the look, which was chosen by ITV stylist Debbie Harper - who also works with Ranvir on Good Morning Britain.

Ranvir was gorgeous in green

"@ranvirtv from one jumpsuit lover to another - this one is killer!" one viewer wrote, while another commented: "Ranvir you are the queen of jumpsuits, you look stunning."

WATCH: Behind the scenes on Ranvir's HELLO! shoot

A further viewer reacted: "Love that jumpsuit! You look positively glowing." We have to agree!

If you're also in love with the presenter's all-in-one look, you're in luck, as it's still available to shop at Karen Millen - and it's in the sale. Originally £179, it's currently down to £134.75. Tempted?

Jumpsuit, £134.25, Karen Millen

Ranvir's fans are right - she does love a jumpsuit. The star has rocked colour-block numbers and figure-hugging lace styles everywhere from the ITV studios to the red carpet. During her last stint presenting Lorraine, she also wowed fans in a number of colourful jumpsuits.

The GMB host recently revealed to HELLO! that she had taken a break to Antigua late last year, in order to spend some time with her son Tushaan following her run on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ranvir during her recent holiday

"Although Tushaan loved me being in Strictly, the novelty wore off at times because Mummy was away a lot and not getting home until late," she said.

"This holiday was about trying to give him back everything he needed... All I wanted was to be alone with him so that I could focus on him and nobody else. Just chilling next to each other on our sun loungers felt good."

