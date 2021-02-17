Kelly Ripa stuns in LBD perfect for working from home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa just might be the queen of elevated style staples.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa reveals hilarious beauty blunders on LIVE - and fans can relate

Kelly twirled on to set in her chic Rachel Comey LBD

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star made fans go wild when she walked out onto the set with Ryan Seacrest wearing a black midi Rachel Comey dress complete with three-quarter sleeves and a tiger-striped Isabel Marant belt.

Kelly paired her LBD with an Isabel Marant belt

"This is a Rachel Comey dress and Isabel Marant belt - and isn’t it nice without Albert here every day to make us say Isabel Marant," the daytime TV host said with a smile in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video as she joked about mispronouncing the designer’s name. "I’m not going to say it. I’m just going to let it sit there so he can twist and turn."

RELATED: Kelly Ripa’s blue pants has everyone saying the same thing

When the show posted the video of Kelly showing off the chic look, fans flocked to the comments to tell her how much they loved it. “You look beautiful! Love this dress”, one fan wrote. “Kelly is a fashion icon indeed”, another chimed in. “Love the dress on you Kelly! Looks awesome!" a follower replied.

It’s a staple - and comfortable - dress that you can wear while you’re working from home, and also works well if you’re transitioning to an evening dinner away from home but don’t want to change.

We tracked Kelly’s dress down at Shopbop and found a similar look for hundreds less at Boden.

Rachel Comey midi dress, $550, Shopbop

Boden Collette dress, $70, Boden

Like many of the staple pieces Kelly wears on the show, she has rocked this dress before. In March 2020, Kelly wore it with Gianvito Rossi leopard print pumps. The pumps are sold out but we found the best dupe for hundreds less at Nordstrom Rack.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares tear jerking Valentine's Day video montage for Mark Consuelos

She also sported her leopard print pumps with a sleek black satin Saint Laurent jumpsuit last week. That time, the mother-of-three paired the jumpsuit and pumps combo with a gold rhinestone-encrusted Alexander McQueen belt.

It’s further proof of the value of mixing and matching pieces in your wardrobe to get the most bang for your buck - even when you’re in the limelight daily.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.