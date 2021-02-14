Kelly Ripa shares tear jerking Valentine's Day video montage for Mark Consuelos The video includes clips of the couple through the years and even getting a little frisky

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a long, storied marriage that spans a full 25 years this May, so this Valentine's Day is particularly special to them - and Kelly made sure to commemorate it perfectly.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted a gorgeous, nearly three minute long, video montage showcasing their love and their beautiful family.

Included in the clips are shots of Kelly and Mark on vacations, at work events and at home. Some of the sweet snaps and short clips show the couple locked in loving embraces, kissing and even one that airs on the risque side with Kelly bending over in front of Mark.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's tear jerking video montage celebrating nearly 25 years of marriage to Mark Consuelos

And no celebration of their love would be complete without their three beautiful children. Included in the montage are gorgeous photos and videos of their children; Lola, Michael and Joaquin spanning from their childhood to present day.

It wasn't always rainbows and sunshine for the couple, however. Kelly recently opened up about how she didn't have an engagement ring for nearly 10 years.

The couple, here in 2014, celebrate 25 years this May

During an interview on Anna Faris’ podcast, Unqualified, Kelly made the revelation that the couple never even had an engagement before their Las Vegas wedding day. "We just eloped," she candidly said.

However, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host did finally get a diamond, on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

She explained to Anna Faris: "It must have been making him feel a certain way that I didn’t have a ring, so for our 10th anniversary we bought me a ring!"

While it is traditional to give your other half tin or aluminium on your 10th wedding anniversary, diamond is the gemstone of choice, so it looks as though Mark made the right decision with a spectacular ring.

It features a brilliant-cut round diamond with a simple gold band, and it is truly stunning.

Kelly and Mark share three beautiful children Lola, Michael and Joaquin

As they inch towards their quarter of a century wedding anniversary in May this year, they’re more in love than ever.

When speaking about spending more time together during the pandemic, Kelly opened up on Live with Kelly and Ryan to say: "We spent six months together in the same house. It was a testament that we really like each other."

