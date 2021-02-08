Kelly Ripa reveals hilarious beauty blunders on LIVE - and fans can relate 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you need a sign that pumps with pops of color will be the girl boss statement pump for spring, look no further than Kelly Ripa.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star wore her versatile blue Gianvitto Rossi pumps for the third time in a week on Tuesday. This time, she pointed them out as she lounged on a red lip-shaped couch, kicked up her heels in the stiletto pumps, and explained her entire look.

Kelly can't stop wearing these blue Gianvito Rossi pumps

"This little tiny gem is Rebecca Romijn and Maya Brenner collab. I love it. It’s so gorgeous," Kelly said as she palmed the gold necklace complete with a small blue pendant. "This monocle is by Modern Monocle, very practical," the fashionista continued as she palmed a separate gold necklace with a diamond-shaped pendant. “I love a practical gift."

"The dress is Cefinn and the shoes are Gianvito Rossi, no surprise," she continued, before revealing a couple of beauty blunders we can all identify with. "And don’t look, I need to shave, and I need to put on my Tan Luxe. I need a lot,” she quipped. “My nails are by Nails by Asami. I’ve already picked my cuticles, which I promised her I wouldn’t. I’m a chronic cuticle picker."

Kelly’s dress happens to be on sale, and we were thrilled when we tracked it down and found it on Net-a-Porter for about 70 percent less than the original price. We also found Kelly’s necklace.

Cefinn Daria silk midi dress, $180, Net-a-Porter

Maya Brenner necklace, $748, Maya Brenner

Kelly first flashed her manicure on a photo on her Instagram Story on Super Bowl Sunday. In the snap, the daytime TV host could be seen standing in her closet with her hand over her face to show off her blue nails. “When @instasuelos blows off closet time for some big game,” she captioned it, referencing her husband Mark Consuelos.

Kelly rocked blue nails for Super Bowl Sunday

She went on to share a closer look at her manicure, adding that nail artist @Nailedbyasami splashed on the blue hue.

Kelly also gave us a glimpse at two rings she didn’t give details on, but that we want - a small rectangular bejeweled blue ring and an oval-shaped blue ring topped with gold engravings.

The fashionista seems to have a thing for blue lately. Last week, the mom-of-three made fans go wild when she twirled out on the Live with Kelly and Ryan stage in a bright blue, faux leather Cedric Charlier skirt. She paired the pleated look with a Ralph Lauren turtleneck and her blue Gianvitto Rossi pumps.

"Kelly I adore you! You are a style icon!", one fan wrote on the show's Instagram account, which posted details of the look. "Kelly - you wear the prettiest colors," another chimed in.

Even with a whopping $1,145 price tag, Kelly’s skirt is sold out, and her blue designer pumps are as well. But, we found a few similar looks - a light blue American Eagle pleated skirt on sale for less than $50 and a pair of Nine West blue suede pumps for less than $100.

If Kelly’s skirt-and-pumps combo looks familiar it’s for good reason (and perhaps this is why it already sold out). She wore both together last October with an Isabel Marant green blouse, and also in February 2020 with a deep blue top that coordinated with her pumps.

