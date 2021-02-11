Kelly Ripa steals the show in figure-hugging skirt - but it's her belt that's got fans talking 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa turned heads when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage Thursday in a beige Herve Leger skirt, but it was her feathery belt that made fans swoon.

Kelly showed off the ensemble before taking her seat

The daytime TV host topped the figure-hugging skirt with a feathery rose-hued Loeffler Randall belt on her waist and completed the look with a printed black sequined Ba&sh blouse.

Considering the belt gave the ensemble a party-ready edge, we weren't surprised when Kelly danced to her seat as she kicked off the show with Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly's feathery belt is a fitting Valentine belt by Loeffler Randall

When the show’s Instagram page shared a behind-the-scenes video of her clowning around and striking model poses in the ensemble, fans were quick to hit the comments to sing the belt’s praises. “Love the feather belt,” one fan wrote. “Love that belt Kelly,” another chimed in.

We tracked down Kelly’s entire ensemble below. The feathery velvet belt happens to be the fashion house’s very fitting Valentine belt - and it’s cheaper than you would think at less than $50. We also found the fashionista’s top for less than half the original price.

Amelia metallic print blouse, $119.98, Nordstrom

Loeffler Randall Valentine feather-embellished belt, $45, Net-a-Porter

Herve Leger Bandage skirt, $610, Selfridges

While some fans weren’t keen about the entire ensemble, we love that Kelly plays with fashion and is a continuous source of style inspo. Such was the case as she wore her versatile blue Gianvitto Rossi pumps for the third time in a week on Tuesday, and continued to prove that stiletto pumps with pops of color are a girl boss essential for spring.

This time, she pointed them out as she lounged on a red lip-shaped couch, kicked up her heels in the dreamy shoes, and explained her entire look.

"The dress is Cefinn and the shoes are Gianvito Rossi, no surprise," she continued, before revealing a couple of beauty blunders we can all identify with. "And don’t look, I need to shave, and I need to put on my Tan Luxe. I need a lot,” she quipped. “My nails are by Nails by Asami. I’ve already picked my cuticles, which I promised her I wouldn’t. I’m a chronic cuticle picker."

Kelly loves her blue Gianvito Rossi pumps

Kelly paired the shoes with her printed Ceffin dress and a delicate Maya Brenner necklace with a blue gem at its center. “This little tiny gem is Rebecca Romijn and Maya Brenner collab. I love it. It’s so gorgeous," Kelly said as she palmed it with her blue nails.

She’s had us singing the blues in the best way.

