Kelly Ripa wows in a figure-flattering printed dress - and it’s on sale for 60 percent off

Kelly Ripa kept the work-from-home style inspo coming as she stepped out on the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage Thursday.

After thrilling fans in the perfect staple LBD Wednesday, the daytime TV host stunned in a black and white Isabel Marant dress topped with abstract print. Kelly completed the look with a black belt cinched at her waist and added a pop of spring color with a pair of pink suede Gianvitto Rossi pumps.

The fashionista danced to her seat and shook her shoulders before greeting Ryan with a “Happy Thursday.”

When the show posted the behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram, fans were quick to praise her ensemble in the comments. “You look great!!! Love love those shoes!!, one wrote.” “K&R you always look so great,” another chimed in, while many more added heart eye emojis.

We loved Kelly’s look so much that we tracked it down - and found it on sale for 60 percent off the original price on Net-a-Porter. We also found Kelly’s pumps, which were sold out for a while, but are back in stock just in time for spring.

And, as a bonus, we also discovered the perfect dupe for those dreamy kicks that won't break the bank - a pair of pink Coach suede pumps for less than $80.

Isabel Marant Ibelky stretch-silk dress, $568, Net-a-Porter

Gianvito Rossi pumps, $583, Farfetch

Coach Waverly pink pumps, $78, Coach Outlet

If Kelly’s stiletto pumps look familiar, it’s for good reason. She wore them earlier this month with a purple, white, and pink Marc Jacobs floral mini dress cinched at the waist with a Reiss belt.

In a video the show’s Instagram shared on Wednesday, Kelly can be seen strolling with her hands in the pockets of the designer dress as Ryan walks behind her rocking a gray wool sweater and trousers.

“I’m going to Easter services and you’re going to a Christmas party,” Kelly joked in the clip. “I know, but where are we going for brunch after the service though? Bennigan’s,” Ryan quipped back.

All jokes aside, we loved the fashionista’s spring-perfect look, especially her pink pumps. Pops of bright color on heels are on-trend for the season.

