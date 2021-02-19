We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford looked fabulous in her latest outfit on This Morning!

For Thursday's show, the star chose an ultra-chic pencil dress from one of her favourite brands, Marks & Spencer, and we're not surprised fans are in love with the look.

Sharing a strutting video as she showed off her outfit, Ruth's Instagram clip saw one of the show's crew make an appearance behind her. "Time to go home when @christopher.keech is clearing away the set behind you! @thismorning dress from @marksandspencer, shoes @newlook... Styled by @rachaeleleri87," she wrote.

WATCH: Ruth rocked M&S on Thursday's show

Unsurprisingly, fans were in love with the look. "VA VA Voom!" one wrote, with another adding: "Wow love the outfit! Love watching you and Eamonn on TV too!" A further fan commented: "Gorgeous dress, you look fabulous."

In fact, the presenter's gorgeous dress is one she has worn on the show before - and it has sadly since sold out. We have spotted one on eBay however, for just £13.99!

You can also shop a very similar style in the M&S sale, reduced from £35 down to £9.75. We predict a sell-out on this one, and this still a number of sizes left...

SHOP SIMILAR: Jersey dress, £9.75, M&S

As well as returning to This Morning, Ruth has been busy as usual with her QVC fashion collections, and recently revealed that she is launching a jewellery line with the shopping channel.

Sharing some chic snaps on Thursday evening, she wrote: "Very excited to be launching my Pendant Necklaces on @qvcuk tonight! They're already on the website so if you'd like to shop early they're on the Link Tree in my Bio. Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler for fashion & fun at 7.00 pm ....see you there!"

Ruth launched her silver necklaces with QVC

She later rocked her famous skinny jeans as she hosted the show, sharing her new silver designs with fans.

One features a heart pendant, while another is made in hammered silver with unique link details - the final piece features a double circle pendant. No doubt Ruth was thrilled with the reaction from her followers, since they all sold out!

