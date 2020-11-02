Ruth Langsford reveals husband Eamonn's VERY cheeky compliment The This Morning couple have been together for 24 years

Ruth Langsford has shared the best compliment she's received from husband Eamonn Holmes about her QVC fashion range – and unsurprisingly, it's very cheeky. The This Morning host revealed her spouse is her number one fan and always tells her when he approves of an outfit.

The 60-year-old star admitted Eamonn isn't afraid to tell it like it is, and there's one item of clothing he's a big fan of in particular.

Asked what Eamonn's best ever compliment has been, Ruth told HELLO!: "That my bum looks great in my jeans. He likes a bum… and he likes my bum in my jeans! I'll take that."

Ruth Langsford revealed husband Eamonn Holmes loves her bum in her jeans

We love that the couple still has such great chemistry after an incredible 24 years together, including 10 years of marriage.

Ruth also spoke frankly about her thoughts on ageing and dressing to suit her shape as she gets older.

Down to earth as ever, the star admitted she doesn't feel "body confident", but has learnt to accept her changing figure over time.

"What I've learnt more than body confidence is body acceptance", she told us. "If I'm absolutely honest, I don't sit down in front of the mirror and think, I love those stretch marks, God, look at those broken veins. I don't!

Ruth and Eamonn have been together an incredible 24 years

"However, I don't hate myself or my body, I'm accepting of it. Each decade my body has changed and I'm just accepting of it now. I try to do the best with what I've got; I try to eat fairly healthily, I do a bit of exercise, I do my skipping and my 10,000 steps.

"I'm not obsessed with my weight, I love to enjoy life, eat cake, drink champagne! We're all different shapes, I've learnt that from working at QVC, whatever age you are,. you've got to accept your shape."

Ruth is releasing her new fashion range with QVC UK

As for Ruth's own figure, she admits she likes to dress to show off her best assets – which Eamonn can vouch for – and to disguise the parts of her body she's less confident of.

"I've got a long upper body, nothing is going to change that. You've got to dress to suit your shape", the presenter explained.

