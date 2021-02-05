Michelle Keegan shows off goddess-level abs - photo The actress took to Instagram

Michelle Keegan was working up a sweat ahead of her Friday night shoot for the new series of Brassic, sharing a GIF of herself sitting in front of a mirror in her workout gear.

"Getting it in before the night shoot begins," the star wrote.

Showing off her surroundings, Michelle posed up a storm in a crop top and shorts, with her hair swept up into a ponytail and two weights visible in front of her.

However, all eyes were no doubt on the 33-year-old's chiselled abs.

Michelle took to Instagram

The former Coronation Street actress is very open about her intense fitness regime and has previously attributed her current level of athleticism to her husband Mark Wright and his brother Josh's fitness plan, Train Wright, which the siblings launched during lockdown.

Talking about it on Instagram back in June, Michelle told her followers: "I've been doing the @trainwright workouts for weeks now, thank you @wrighty_ and @joshwright4444 for keeping me active and motivated during this time... Now for the 30 day plan! Let's go!"

Michelle loves packet noodles just as much as the next person

But despite her strict fitness regime, Michelle still loves to indulge in tasty foods, as she proved last month when she shared a photo of her trip to the supermarket on Instagram, explaining that she was stocking up on dinner supplies.

Michelle labelled one particular aisle as her "idea of heaven", and low and behold, it was an entire aisle dedicated to packet noodles!

"If you didn't know this is my idea of heaven!!! Packet noodles as far as the eye can see," the Brassic star captioned her update.

