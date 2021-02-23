Holly Willoughby wows in dreamy M&S dress in new bedroom picture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has got us planning out post-lockdown wardrobe – and we'll definitely be adding her latest look to our online baskets. The This Morning presenter shared a stunning bedroom snap on Monday, rocking a flirty denim dress as she posed next to a mirrored wardrobe.

The gorgeous photo showcased Holly's dress in all its glory, from the cute frill detailing on the cuffs to its tie waist and flattering midi length.

Holly branded the frock the perfect post-lockdown look for "lunch with the girls" – and we predict a sell-out!

She captioned the snap: "Whilst day dreaming about what I’m going to do first post lockdown and the outfits I'm going to be wearing doing those things, I've found just the perfect outfit for lunch with my girls courtesy of this @marksandspencer denim number... can’t wait!!!! #ad".

The presenter's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one saying: "So beautiful!! my bank balance is going to be screaming when I end up purchasing everything you share".

Another wrote: "This is gorgeous holly I love denim on you!!", while a third commented: "Beautiful dress".

Holly looked stunning in Marks & Spencer

Holly's cute dress is a bargain at just £49.50 and also comes in a versatile black. Dress it down with trainers for park gatherings from April (hurrah!) or add a pair of heels for when normality hopefully resumes in June.

Meanwhile, Holly was unable to showcase her amazing Dancing on Ice wardrobe last weekend to the latest live show being dramatically postponed.

Denim Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £49.50, M&S

However, a special 'Best Of' episode gave us the chance to look back on some of Holly's fabulous outfits over the years.

The star shared a video on Sunday, and we couldn't help but swoon over one of her most memorable gowns. Holly's corseted red dress was certainly a showstopper, with fans calling it "absolutely stunning".

