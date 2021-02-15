We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's official. Holly Willoughby could wear a bin bag and still manage to look effortlessly chic.

The Dancing on Ice presenter was captured looking her stylish self as she posed backstage at the skating show with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

MORE: Holly Willoughby is unrecognisable in Keith Lemon's amazing throwback

Holly opted for a monochrome outfit before changing into her show-stopping pink gown to present Sunday night's episode. Looking just as cool before showtime, the mother-of-three rocked an on-trend puffer jacket, black skinny jeans, statement lace-up boots and a grey jumper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in tears backstage at This Morning

She and co-star Phillip matched with their black face masks. The 40-year-old star also left her short hair slightly dishevelled and held a hot drink as she smiled for the camera.

MORE: Holly Willoughby rocks off-duty M&S products in new photos

GALLERY: Dancing on Ice stars' children in photos

"We're still here! Haven't been asked to skate… yet," Phillip quipped on Instagram. The This Morning presenter was making reference to the amount of drop-outs this year's series of Dancing on Ice has seen so far, due to celebrities and skaters testing positive for coronavirus and suffering injuries during rehearsals.

Holly looked effortlessly cool backstage at Dancing on Ice

Holly appeared to be wearing one of her favourite statement outerwear pieces – her 'Alistair Recycled Polyester and Down Love Puffer Jacket' by Katharine Hamnett London, which features the word 'LOVE' printed on the back. She also has a longer version of the £590 jacket which falls past the knee.

While the jackets no longer appear to be on sale, you can easily shop Holly's look for less. ASOS is currently selling the 'Hollister puffer jacket in black' for £63.20 – that's a 20 per cent discount on the regular price of £79. Similar to Holly's jacket, it features a spread collar, side pockets and zip fastening.

Hollister puffer jacket in black, £63.20, ASOS

The Hollister jacket is only available in size L, although there are more sizes in the 'Selected Femme croc tie waist puffer jacket in black', which retails on ASOS for £120. This item also features a zip fastening and zip side pockets, although it has a high collar and mock-croc design.

Selected Femme croc tie waist puffer jacket in black, £120, ASOS

According to the brand, Selected "offers a collection of understated elegance and timeless cool". It focuses on "clean, contemporary lines with its tailoring" and "quality finishes" to create "a subtle, sophisticated vibe". Sounds very Holly Willoughby-esque!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.