Holly Willoughby always looks stunning, but we're a little bit obsessed with her latest Marks & Spencer dress.

The presenter swapped her lavish Dancing on Ice gowns for a more low-key frock in a new photo she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Lying on a bed topped with crisp white bed linen, Holly rocked a black long-sleeved mini dress covered with a delicate white floral print. For her laid-back look, the M&S brand ambassador paired it with bare legs and minimal makeup as she lay on the bed with a camera in hand.

We've tracked down the dress online and it is still available to shop for £29.50. In love with the puff-sleeve tea dress? It also comes in a pale pink colourway, which is perfect to add to your wardrobe as we head into spring.

Holly's latest look was very different from her outfit on Sunday, as she presented Dancing on Ice with co-star Phillip Schofield. To mark Valentine's Day and the show's Love Stories week, Holly looked pretty in pink, in keeping with the romantic theme.

The Dancing on Ice star looked beautiful in her foral mini dress

Styled by Danielle Whiteman, she stepped out in an Iris Serban dress complete with capped sleeves and a full skirt with a feathered edge. She accessorised with René Caovilla heels and statement diamond earrings from Noa.

Floral mini dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Her fans were obsessed with the look, flooding the comments section with praise. "Fairytale pretty," one wrote, while another remarked: "Omg Holly! Getting total princess vibes." A third agreed, adding: "How stunningly beautiful is Holly. Princess."

Hours beforehand, Holly showed off her off-duty style once again as she posed backstage with Phil.

Holly wowed on DOI's Valentine's special wearing a pink Iris Serban dress

The 40-year-old rocked a monochrome outfit including an on-trend puffer jacket, black skinny jeans, statement lace-up boots and a grey jumper. "We're still here! Haven't been asked to skate… yet," Phillip quipped on Instagram.

The TV star was making reference to the amount of drop-outs this year's series of Dancing on Ice has seen so far, due to celebrities and skaters testing positive for coronavirus and suffering injuries during rehearsals. It has since been announced that the skating competition will be paused this week in the hope to return on 28 February.

