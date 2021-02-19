Holly Willoughby loves this clever beauty gadget – and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is a pro at taking the perfect selfie! Each week, the presenter delights fans with photos of her Dancing on Ice makeup and she uses one particular gadget to achieve that gorgeous glow. Turns out the secret to an Insta-worthy snap is an LED ring light and Amazon is selling a high-tech model for just £16.99 in the sale.

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice looks

Holly uses a ring light to take makeup selfies

Making those dreaded Zoom calls a little bit easier, this LED ring light features three different light modes – white, yellow and warm yellow – as well as 10 different brightness options within each setting. Arriving alongside a portable tripod desk stand as well as a phone holder, once you've assembled this trusty gadget all you'll need to do is plug in the USB and get your glow on!

LED Ring Light, £16.99, Amazon

Influencers and A-listers alike are big fans of the LED trend. As well as Holly, Instagram queens Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also added ring lights to their beauty collections, and Amazon shoppers are following suit.

Boasting a number of five-star reviews, this particular model has certainly impressed.

"I really like this light...it's made my evening conference calls much better than they were before and had great comments from the other participants," wrote one happy customer. "This is a great product, well-priced, and good quality," added another.

Holly used her ring light to film a hair tutorial with Davina McCall

Holly regularly uses her ring light, and when she's not hosting Dancing on Ice she uses it to film tutorials for fans. Back in November, the TV star teamed up with fellow Garnier ambassador Davina McCall for an at-home hair dying session, and the results were incredible. Transforming their lockdown locks on Instagram Live, the pair revealed their top tips and tricks for touching up roots, much to the delight of their followers.

"Thank you ladies. I have never home dyed my hair before but this now encourages me to," commented one. "I feel like I've just had a night in dying my hair with my friends...nutrisse is the best," added another.

