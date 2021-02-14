Holly Willoughby's romantic pink Dancing on Ice dress belongs in a fairytale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has done it again – another day, another show-stopping Dancing on Ice dress! The This Morning favourite, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her beautiful gown, leaving fans floored.

The blonde beauty looked pretty in pink as she presented the show's Valentine's Day special, in which the routines are based on classic love stories.

In keeping with the romantic theme, Holly opted for a pale pink dress by Iris Serban, complete with capped sleeves and a full skirt with a feathered edge. She accessorised with René Caovilla heels and statement diamond earrings from Noa.

Hairstylist Ciler Peksah coiffed her hair in elegant loose curls while MUA Patsy O’Neil followed on with the pink colour scheme with blushed cheeks, a pink lip and matching sparkly eyeshadow.

Sharing a picture of herself behind the scenes, Holly wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day... tonight on @dancingonice we are celebrating the greatest love stories ever told... see you on @itv at 6pm #hwstyle dress by @iris_serban shoes by @renecaovilla Jewellery by @noafinejewellery."

Holly was pretty in pink for Dancing on Ice's Love Stories week

Her fans were obsessed with the look, flooding the comments section with praise. "Fairytale pretty," one wrote, while another remarked: "Omg Holly! Getting total princess vibes." A third agreed, adding: "How stunningly beautiful is Holly. Princess."

Holly has been making waves with her stunning DOI choices from stylist Danielle Whiteman as she joins Phillip Schofield to host the ITV skating competition, with the likes of Rebekah Vardy and Jason Donovan competing for the crown this year.

The TV star matched her makeup to her outfit

Last week, the presenter looked like she'd stepped straight out of a Disney film in a fitted blue gown reminiscent of Elsa from Frozen.

The one-shouldered gown was a Safiyaa number, which is one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designers. She accessorised with pretty René Caovilla heels and vintage jewellery from Susannah Lovis.

Holly looked stunning in her Safiyaa dress

Fans were quick to react, penning: "Omg that colour is BEAUTIFUL", and: "Looking stunning Holls." Noting the icy colour, several others compared her to Disney princesses. "Elsa vibes," a third added, while another remarked: "You look like Cinderella! Beautiful."

Holly has been opting for more modest looks in recent weeks following her jaw-dropping launch night look.

She sported a beautiful pink embellished gown from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, which boasted a feathered skirt and a rather low-cut neckline. Ofcom later received complaints about the dress, which some deemed "inappropriate".

