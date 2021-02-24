I Care A Lot's Rosamund Pike displays trim waist in dramatic plunging gown

Rosamund Pike has won rave reviews for her portrayal of Marla in the new Amazon Prime hit, I Care A Lot – but she's also scoring huge praise for her incredible sense of style.

The actress looked breathtaking in a gorgeous black Givenchy gown, displaying her trim waist and porcelain skin for the 2019 Golden Globes.

Rosamund's figure-hugging dress featured cut-out detailing across the waist and a deep plunging neckline. The body-skimming frock flowed out from mid-thigh and transformed into a delicate, tulle skirt with sheer panels.

Adding a pop of colour, Rosamund teamed her dramatic frock with a silver, sequinned, cropped blazer which she wore draped over her shoulders.

Giving a shout-out to former creative director Clare Waight Keller – who has since been replaced by Matthew Williams – Rosamund wrote: "A little tribute to the remarkable @clarewaightkeller.

"Over the last three years as artistic director of @givenchyofficial, I have felt first-hand the power and magic hand-stitched into her couture designs."

Rosamund wowed in her Givenchy dress

She added: "Clare - your creativity always gave me strength and freedom and something that smacked of enchantment.

"This photograph was taken walking to the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes - a glimpse of the other side of the show: the rigging, the scaffolding, the lost hoodie, the STOP sign on the floor... 'Are you sure you’re ready to do this??'"

Her fans adored the gorgeous snap, with one commenting: "WOW! You're so very breathtaking." A second wrote: "Love you and love your style." A third simply added: "Stunning."

Rosamund plays the ruthless Marla in the Amazon Prime and Netflix show

Fans may be in love with Rosamund's style, but sadly, the same can’t be said for her character in her new film.

"Yup, Rosamund Pike did it again; the annoying psycho [expletive] that we hate and love at the same time," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added: "#Icarealot is a great movie that I hate. Who am I supposed to be rooting for in this film?! Rosamund Pike is SO good at playing strong characters we love to hate."

