We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway was pictured in a laidback-chic outfit as she headed to the Global Radio studios to present her Smooth show on Monday.

Wearing a bold yellow jumper and a pair of flattering flared jeans, the star even projected her usual message of positivity with her top - which featured a white slogan which simply read, 'Happy'.

MORE: GMB stars' wedding photos unveiled: Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard & more

Kate teamed her look with her navy blue military coat, black boots and her tan tote bag, adding her medical face mask, too.

Kate wore flared jeans and her sweet yellow sweatshirt

Sadly the Good Morning Britain presenter's chic sweatshirt is no longer available to shop, but there are some similar styles online. We love New Look's 'Happiness' jumper, which costs just £12.99.

MORE: Kate Garraway's stunning family home revealed: an inside tour

It comes after Kate wowed with her fashion last week as she covered for Susanna Reid on GMB - finishing up her working week with a gorgeous green dress on Thursday morning.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate makes hilarious blunder on GMB

With a nipped-in waist, drop-hem silhouette and flirty pleated skirt, we're not surprised fans were quick to react after Kate's TV stylist Debbie Harper shared a picture of the look - and even better, the frock was a bargain buy from Next.

READ NEXT: GMB stars' homes: Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid & more

In particular, viewers were in love with the bright shade of green! "Gorgeous... I love that colour," one wrote, while another added: "Kate - love the green on you." One fan commented: "@kategarraway looks stunning in that dress. Green suits her!"

SHOP SIMILAR: Happiness sweatshirt, £12.99, New Look

Kate's dress costs £45 from Next, and is still available to shop on the brand's website. It's also available to buy in black and a printed pattern - and we reckon it looks particularly lovely with casual trainers.

The presenter also rocked looks from River Island and Boden during the week.

Looking gorgeous in a green Next dress

She did reveal to viewers that she is struggling with her sleep at the moment, too, as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

She told co-star Ben Shephard: "There is a lot going on with my hair this morning, Ben! I did say to our team please could you put some extra sugar in my coffee this morning, I am going to need it. I haven't had a lot of sleep, the hair has exploded, and it's going to be a fun morning for you, Ben."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.