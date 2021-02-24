We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked simply stunning on Wednesday morning as she modelled a pair of thigh-high boots.

Posing for a mirror selfie, the Good Morning Britain host oozed effortless glam with her long-sleeved black top, fitted grey trousers and brown heeled boots. Although Ranvir was clearly unsure about her outfit choice, asking fans for their thoughts on her footwear.

"Over the knee boots yay or nay?" she wrote, adding a slider for fans to share their opinion.

She tagged her stylist Natalie Read and revealed her boots are from Fairfax & Favor – and we've tracked down her exact pair.

Ranvir rocked 'The Heeled Amira' style, which is made of tan suede and features a tassel zip. They also come in black and flat styles for those wanting to get their hands on a pair.

The TV presenter covered for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show last week, showing off a range of beautiful on-screen outfits. Some of her looks included a chic blush midi dress from Karen Millen and a bold floral-patterned jumpsuit from Phase Eight.

The GMB host modelled a pair of beautiful tan boots

At the end of the week, she shared a collage of all of her outfits and thanked her glam squad. Ranvir captioned the photo: "Thank you to the lovely team @lorraine for having me this week .. and mega thanks to @helenhandmakeup please give her a follow for tips on skin care, products, makeup and hair. For style details please follow @debbiedresses - thank you ladies for making me look far far better than I really am! #magic #tv #skin #hair #makeup #style."

The Amira Tan boots, £425, Fairfax & Favor

Many of her followers complimented her presenting style and outfits – and Ranvir even earned herself a new nickname for her fashion choices!

"Loved watching you on Lorraine this week!! You were amazing and you looked gorgeous - you certainly are the queen of jumpsuits!!" commented one, while another added: "Ranvir Singh a.k.a. THE QUEEN OF JUMPSUITS."

A third remarked: "Loved all the outfits you have worn this week, definitely the queen of jumpsuits."

