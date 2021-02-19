Ranvir Singh surprises with new look in figure-hugging dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh has been covering for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show – and fans are loving the presenter's on-screen outfits. Throughout the week, the GMB star has cemented her status as the queen of jumpsuits, so it came as a surprise to viewers when she stepped out in the most glamorous utility dress on Friday.

RELATED: Ranvir Singh just wore her boldest jumpsuit to date – and wow

Stylist Debbie Harper posted a snap of Ranvir's outfit on Instagram

Looking pretty in pink, Ranvir rounded off the week in a blush midi from Karen Millen – and it's on sale! Polishing off her ensemble with silver metallic stilettos and hooped earrings, the mum-of-one wore her dark hair down in waves and opted for a natural and dewy makeup look – so elegant.

READ: Exclusive: Ranvir Singh opens up about incredibly close bond with son Tushaan

Pink Utility Dress, was £199 NOW £119, Karen Millen

In love with her latest look? You better hurry because it's already flying off of the virtual shelves after Ranvir's TV appearance. Reduced from £199 to £119, this timeless pencil silhouette is made from luxurious stretch twill and adorned with glossy popper buttons as well as utility-inspired pockets. The epitome of business chic, this pastel number is also fitted with carefully placed seams which enhance your figure perfectly – winning!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Go behind-the-scenes with Ranvir Singh on her Antigua photoshoot

Throughout the week fans have been talking about Ranvir's dreamy jumpsuit collection – and we want everything.

Returning to Lorraine on Monday, the TV star opted for a gorgeous green one-piece, also from Karen Millen, which is available in the sale. A serious show-stopper thanks to its vibrant shade, deep V-neckline and buckled pockets, we're definitely adding it to our baskets.

Continuing to wow, Ranvir's next outfit consisted of a gorgeous lilac jumpsuit from & Other Stories – which you can get your hands on for £120.

Ranvir's jumpsuit collection is a thing of dreams

As for her final jumpsuits of the week, Ranvir opted for a floral design from Phase Eight on Wednesday, followed by a teal streamlined design on Thursday. Dressed by GMB stylist Debbie Harper, the dynamic duo are providing some serious fashion inspiration for spring right now – and we're taking note.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.