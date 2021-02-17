We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh rocked another fabulous outfit as she continued her cover for Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday morning.

And the presenter is quickly becoming known for her love of jumpsuits, rocking a pretty pastel number from & Other Stories.

The star sported her signature glowing skin with the all-in-one look, which fans were quickly swooning over!

Ranvir was pretty in pastels!

Ranvir is being dressed by Good Morning Britain stylist Debbie Harper for her stint on Lorraine – and she shared a gorgeous snap of the outfit on Instagram.

The presenter's waist-cinching jumpsuit features a deep V-neck line, statement padded shoulders and a figure flattering belt. And, it’s still available to shop online for £120.

Lilac jumpsuit, £120, & Other Stories

One fan commented: "Her best look ever!" with another writing: "Beautiful jumpsuit, and the colour really suits Ranvir."

Another follower sweetly said: "You dressed like you are the absolute business. Loved it."

Ranvir stunned in Phase Eight florals on Wednesday's show

Ranvir is quickly becoming known for her love of flattering jumpsuits, and also wore an all-in-one look on Monday and Wednesday.

Wednesday's look saw her sporting florals in a stunning Phase Eight buy, and she rocked a green Karen Millen number for her return to the show on Monday - teaming the chic design with a pair of black Mango heels and her glossy dark hair.

Jumpsuit, £49.50, Phase Eight

If you're in love with the presenter's look, you're in luck, as it's still available to shop at Karen Millen - and it's in the sale. Originally £179, it's currently down to £134.75. Tempted?

The GMB host recently revealed to HELLO! that she had taken a holiday to Antigua late last year, in order to spend some time with her son Tushaan following her run on Strictly Come Dancing.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Inside Ranvir's fabulous Antigua holiday

"Although Tushaan loved me being in Strictly, the novelty wore off at times because Mummy was away a lot and not getting home until late," she said.

"This holiday was about trying to give him back everything he needed... All I wanted was to be alone with him so that I could focus on him and nobody else. Just chilling next to each other on our sun loungers felt good."

