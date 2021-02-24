Amanda Holden has wowed us in another Heart Radio look - we're in love with her pretty pastel skirt suit from Maje.

The star, who strutted and did a sassy hair flip for the camera with her co-star Ashley Roberts, rocked a tweed and denim co-ord from the cult French brand.

Amanda is clearly ready for spring, since she opted not to wear tights with the look, accessorising with a pair of white heels and her golden tan. We're not surprised that fans were in love with the outfit!

WATCH: Amanda and Ashley do their sassy strut

"Legally Blonde spin off?" one joked, with another adding: "Love your outfit."

If you love the Britain's Got Talent judge's look, we can confirm that it's currently still in stock at Maje - costing £329 for the jacket and £219 for the mini skirt. There's also a mini dress version of the design, which has Amanda's name all over it!

Amanda's chic co-ord is from Maje

The star recently celebrated her 50th birthday, before taking a week off with her family. She marked her big day in true Holden style with a glamorous photoshoot, too, rocking a plunging jumpsuit with sparkling embellishments.

Sharing the fabulous photo on Instagram, Amanda wrote: "How did this happen! Half a century... time flies... Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today.. my husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it's still going."

Amanda wore an ASOS dress for her Heart Radio birthday party

She added: "My friends have sent the most hilarious messages and presents and made this day extra special... I can't wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can... I'm 50 all year and all year we're gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It's nearly over."

Birthday girl Amanda also chose another affordable outfit for her celebrations with her Heart Radio team, wearing a beautiful ASOS pencil dress with a deep V-neckline for the office party. We can't wait to see more of her fashion at 50!