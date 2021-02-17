Amanda Holden's sparkling low-cut jumpsuit is a true showstopper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden marked her milestone 50th birthday with a gorgeous photoshoot on Tuesday, and we're in love with her outfit.

The sparkly, plunging jumpsuit looks just like some of the designer numbers she rocks on Britain's Got Talent, but in fact it's a buy from Boohoo!

Costing £96, it's currently reduced from £120, and we predict a sell-out amongst Amanda's fashion fans who love her daring looks.

WATCH: Amanda's fabulous fashion over the years

Sharing the fabulous photo on Instagram to celebrate her big day, Amanda wrote: "How did this happen! Half a century... time flies... Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today.. my husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it's still going."



Amanda looked fabulous in Boohoo for her 50th birthday photoshoot

She added: "My friends have sent the most hilarious messages and presents and made this day extra special... I can't wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can... I'm 50 all year and all year we're gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It's nearly over."

Later, cheeky Amanda also shared a snap of herself posing nude atop the giant birthday cake.

Embellished jumpsuit, £96, Boohoo

Plenty of fans sent their well wishes to the star, with many telling her how incredible she looks at 50. "You look flippin' amazing," one wrote, while another added: "Totally rocking being 50!"

Amanda's loyal fashion stylist Karl Willett also paid a sweet tribute to his famous client, writing on Instagram: "Happy 50th!!! You amazingly-crazy-lovingly-electric woman... @noholdenback."

Amanda wore ASOS for her Heart Radio birthday party on Friday

The pair worked together on the star's gorgeous birthday photoshoot, which saw Amanda rock her bargain Boohoo buy.

Birthday girl Amanda also chose another affordable outfit for her celebrations with her Heart Radio team, wearing a beautiful ASOS pencil dress with a deep V-neckline on Friday. We can't wait to see more of her fashion at 50!

