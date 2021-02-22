We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was back to her stylish best on Monday as she returned to host the Heart Radio breakfast show following a break with her family.

The star embraced a bold colour in her bright yellow dress, which had us majorly swooning!

Sharing her usual strutting Boomerang video on Instagram, she simply wrote: "#Spring is definitely in the air #littlemisssunshine #dress @ted_baker," prompting plenty of similar responses from fans who were loving the look.

WATCH: Amanda rocks her yellow satin dress

"That dress is perfect," one wrote, with another adding: "Omg I LOVE THAT DRESS ... you look amazing!" A further fan commented: "Love your sunshine dress @noholdenback."

If you're in love with Amanda's satin dress like the rest of her fans, you're in luck - as it's still available to shop from Ted Baker, for £179. The Britain's Got Talent judge teamed hers with a pair of white heels, but we reckon it would look just as lovely with a pair of trainers.

Yellow dress, £179, Ted Baker

We've also spotted a very similar version in the New Look sale for just £13, and a pretty dotted midi from Boohoo for £44.

Amanda recently celebrated her 50th birthday, before taking a week off with her family. She marked her big day in true Holden style with a glamorous photoshoot, too, rocking a plunging jumpsuit with sparkling embellishments.

Yellow dress, £44, Boohoo

Yellow dress, £13, New Look

Sharing the fabulous photo on Instagram, Amanda wrote: "How did this happen! Half a century... time flies... Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today.. my husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it's still going."

She added: "My friends have sent the most hilarious messages and presents and made this day extra special... I can't wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can... I'm 50 all year and all year we're gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It's nearly over."

