Amanda Holden films epic £5k playhouse at family home

Amanda Holden lives in a stunning home in Surrey with her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, and her husband Chris Hughes. The Britain's Got Talent judge often shares photos and videos from the house on social media, and a recent clip offered a look at her daughters' epic playhouse.

The feature comes from Tinytown Playhomes and retails at approximately £4,999, complete with a porch and front door.

It was seen in the background as Amanda and her daughter played football in the garden. She captioned the clip: "Recreating @gylfisig23 penalty from last night #Coyb @everton #10."

Amanda and her daughters opted for a mint green style, with a white front door and matching white window frames with hearts carved into the shutters. It also has a white wicket fence lining the front.

Inside Amanda Holden's childrens' playhouse

Inside, the creation has high vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, and while it's not clear whether Amanda's does, some come with two floors and a set of stairs.

Amanda isn't the only star to have invested in such an impressive house for her children, either.

Rochelle Humes' children have the same playhouse

This Morning host Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin also own one for their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina, while their baby son Blake will no doubt make use of it once he is old enough.

Rochelle previously shared a look at the feature in their garden as she filmed the girls discovering that they were about to become big sisters.

Tinytown Playhomes was founded by Kevin Cox, who told HELLO!: "I actually had no idea who Rochelle was until after we left. She was really lovely. It was a long day getting everything ready for her daughter's birthday. Rochelle's garden is on a slope and had rained during the day so we had trouble pulling our trailer back up. Rochelle and her mum had to use their 4x4 to help pull us out!"

