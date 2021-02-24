We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Anita Rani has totally wowed us with her latest fashion post! The star looked beautiful in her bold green dress by Rejina Pyo, which she rented from sustainable fashion platform Hurr.

Captioning her Instagram post, she wrote: "Stepping out for a dog walk. If you want to recreate this look for your walk. You will need @hurr for the @rejinapyo, @sorujewellery, @manoloblahnik and the two most important factors @sarahjanewai and @krishanparmar_."

Anita also shared a glamorous selfie of her flawless makeup look, joking: "Just popping to the corner shop thought I'd put mi face one. Thank you to the genius @sarahjanewai I bloody love you! #makeup #glam #workface #cameraready."

Anita rocked a bold green Rejina Pyo dress

We're not sure what Anita was so dressed up for, but we can't wait to see! Unsurprisingly, fans were in love with her bright outfit, too.

"Green goddess," one wrote, while another added: "Looks stunning on you," and a further commented: "This colour is simply stunning on you @itsanitarani."

Rejina Pyo dress, £787, Farfetch

Anita's stunning dress is available to rent from Hurr from £71 a day, and it is still available to purchase in the sale at Farfetch for £787.

The stylish star doesn't always share her outfit details with her followers, but she did reveal that she suffered a wardrobe mishap recently!

Anita also showed off her makeup look

The Countryfile host - who recently joined Radio 4's Woman's Hour - revealed she wore her stripy shirt all day inside out.

"My husband has just pointed out I've had my shirt on inside out ALL DAY. We cool over here! #lockdownlife," she wrote on Instagram.

With her husband Bhupi

Anita lives in east London with her husband Bhupinder Rehal, and often posts cooking videos and snaps of the couple's beloved dog, too.

Speaking of her pride after landing her new Women's Hour role, she recently said: "I am really looking forward to getting to know the listeners and discussing issues that matter to them the most. Woman's Hour has always given a voice to people who may not be heard elsewhere and I want to continue that important tradition."

