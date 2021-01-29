Anita Rani gave her fans something to laugh about after sharing her hilarious wardrobe malfunction on Thursday night.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Countryfile host - who recently joined Radio 4's Woman's Hour - revealed she wore her stripy shirt all day inside out.

MORE: Countryfile's Anita Rani stuns with intimate makeup-free selfie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anita Rani talks kindness for HELLO!

"My husband has just pointed out I’ve had my shirt on inside out ALL DAY. We cool over here! #lockdownlife," she wrote.

READ: Anita Rani on how lockdown helped her after suffering a miscarriage

MORE: Anita Rani shares rare photo with her dad for this exciting reason

Her followers rushed to comment underneath, with one sympathising: "Glad my wife isn't the only one that does that!" Another remarked: "How on earth did you do the buttons." A third post read: "Looks good to me Anita... it's the sort of thing we do in YORKSHIRE."

The TV star lives in east London with her husband Bhupinder Rehal, and she often shares little glimpses into their lives together during lockdown.

The funny post comes shortly after 43-year-old landed a new role with Radio 4's Woman's Hour – she now presents the Friday and Saturday editions of the long-running programme.

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

Sharing her excitement, Anita recently said: "I am really looking forward to getting to know the listeners and discussing issues that matter to them the most. Woman's Hour has always given a voice to people who may not be heard elsewhere and I want to continue that important tradition." She added: "What an honour and what a way to kick off the weekend."

Anita first joined the BBC's Asian Network in 2005 and has since become a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2. She is also known for appearing on Countryfile, The One Show and Watchdog, and competed in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.