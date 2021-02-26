The Talk's Amanda Kloots looks unreal in leggy mini dress and thigh-high boots

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots changed up her look for Thursday's The Talk – and fans have gone wild for her glamorous makeover!

The TV star wowed her followers in a figure-hugging black Versace mini dress, which she teamed with a knockout pair of Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots that displayed just a hint of Amanda's toned legs.

The mum-of-one is usually seen with gorgeous beach waves, but decided to switch up her hair in favour of a long, sleek style – and we love her straightened locks!

Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

Her fans were in agreement, with one commenting: "WOW! Amanda's looking hot." A second wrote: "Love your boots!" A third added: "Love your outfit." A fourth said: "Loving your outfit today and your hair is so long!"

On Wednesday, Amanda was beside herself after discovering "the best ever" dress from online retailer The Great.

Fans loved Amanda's over-the-knee boots

Amanda rocked 'The Ballet Dress', which featured a beautiful white and navy antique floral pattern, relaxed empire waist, feminine scoop neck and voluminous, bracelet-length sleeves – it even has pockets!

Gushing over her find, Amanda explained: "Ok you guys, so Anna [Kloots] and I have this saying when we find the most perfect dress, we call it a 'dum' dress, meaning the best thing ever.

"It's a dress that you can put on at any time of day. It can be casual, it can be dressy, you can wear it with sneakers, you can wear it with heels, you can have your hair up, you can have your hair down – it's the best dress and we just call it a 'dum' dress."

She added: "So I'm going to tell you that this dress that I have on today is the best 'dum' dress I think I've ever owned and it's from a company called This is the Great.

"It's so casual but also fun and cute and comfy – you could even wear it if you were pregnant. I'm telling you this is the best 'dum' dress of all time and I hope you check it out."

