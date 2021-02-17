Amanda Kloots reveals the secret to her flawless skin – and it's so simple The famous mum took to Instagram

Amanda Kloots has revealed the secret to her flawless skin – using an ice roller in the morning!

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her young son Elvis had to decided to wake up at 3.30am, adding that the little lad was "raring to go".

Amanda could be seen standing in the kitchen of her home rolling the device over her skin, insisting that she had "bags under her eyes".

The mother-of-one told the camera: "So guys, Elvis barely slept last night, I don’t know why, but [he] woke up at 3:30 in the morning raring to go. I'm ice-rolling my face because I have bags under my eyes. But he was being so cute at 3.30 in the morning. He was laughing all over the place. He was singing his ABCs. Literally he thought it was 7am, you know, time to get up."

Amanda shared the post on Instagram

Ice rollers are one of our favourite skincare hacks, and ice-cold skin therapies have been used for many years at spas.

Simply store in your freezer and gently roll over your face come morning!

Amanda and Elvis

Amanda's post comes days after she shared an adorable photo of her and son ahead of Valentine's Day, marking the first time she will spend the popular holiday with her late husband Nick Cordero, who sadly passed away last July following a battle with coronavirus.

In the photo, Amanda, who was dressed in a bright pink sweater in a nod to the holiday, could be seen cradling Elvis, one, as she planted a kiss on his head. She simply captioned the photo: "My Valentine".

