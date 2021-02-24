The Talk's Amanda Kloots loses her mind over the 'best dress ever'

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots was beside herself on Wednesday after discovering "the best ever" dress – and now we really want it!

The Talk star raved about her new frock from online retailer The Great in a number of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, and it's not hard to see why she's fallen so in love.

Amanda rocked 'The Ballet Dress', which features a beautiful white and navy antique floral pattern, relaxed empire waist, feminine scoop neck and voluminous, bracelet-length sleeves – it even has pockets!

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

Gushing over her find, Amanda explained: "Ok you guys, so Anna [Kloots] and I have this saying when we find the most perfect dress, we call it a 'dum' dress, meaning the best thing ever.

"It's a dress that you can put on at any time of day. It can be casual, it can be dressy, you can wear it with sneakers, you can wear it with heels, you can have your hair up, you can have your hair down – it's the best dress and we just call it a 'dum' dress."

She added: "So I'm going to tell you that this dress that I have on today is the best 'dum' dress I think I've ever owned and it's from a company called This is the Great.

Amanda raved about her new dress

"It's so casual but also fun and cute and comfy – you could even wear it if you were pregnant. I'm telling you this is the best 'dum' dress of all time and I hope you check it out."

Going off Amanda's glowing review, it's not surprising that the $315 frock is now out of stock! But we reckon it'll be back soon so it's worth keeping an eye out on thisisthegreat.com.

Fans loved Amanda's flirty take on sportswear

It was only Monday that Amanda floored her fans with her flirty twist on sportswear, wearing a pleated white mini skirt with black striped trim and a matching sweater with, "Tennis Anyone?" emblazoned across the chest.

"This is the cutest outfit I have ever seen!" exclaimed one fan. A second wrote: "OMG I love this outfit!" A third added: "Obsessed with everything about this [photo]."

