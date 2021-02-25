We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots is on a winning streak when it comes to her daily outfits for The Talk. The TV star looked stunning once again on Wednesday, rocking a bold red dress from Sandro Paris.

Clearly giddy over her frock, Amanda shared two smiley selfies to her Instagram Stories, showing off the beautiful design with her followers.

Amanda wore the 'Jacquard Midi Dress', which features a high neck and concealed zip at the centre front – which she unzipped for a more relaxed look.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

The body-skimming frock also featured long puffed sleeves that tightened at the cuffs and a flirty flared skirt.

Amanda accessorised with stacks of gold bracelets and a number of gold necklaces in varying lengths. She wore her hair in a half up style and left the ends softly curled, adding a bold red lip to match her dress.

Amanda looked stunning in her red dress

If you want to get your hands on Amanda's latest dress then you're in luck because it's currently reduced to just $178 from $445 in the sale.

Sandro Jacquard Tie Collar Dress, $178, Bloomingdales

On Tuesday, Amanda raved about a new frock from online retailer The Great, labelling it the "best ever" dress.

It's not hard to see why she was so in love either, Amanda's 'Ballet Dress' featured a beautiful white and navy antique floral pattern, relaxed empire waist, feminine scoop neck and voluminous, bracelet-length sleeves.

Amanda raved about finding the 'best dress'

Gushing over her find, Amanda said: "It's a dress that you can put on at any time of day. It can be casual, it can be dressy, you can wear it with sneakers, you can wear it with heels, you can have your hair up, you can have your hair down – it's the best dress."

Going off Amanda's glowing review, it's not surprising that the $315 frock is now out of stock! But we reckon it'll be back soon so it's worth keeping an eye out on thisisthegreat.com.

