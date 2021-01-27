Kylie Minogue stuns fans in show-stopping sheer dress The singer looked incredible in the picture

Kylie Minogue has been wowing us with her gorgeous outfits in her recent Instagram posts!

The star shared a beautiful shot of herself this week as she posed in front of the camera in a floaty sheer dress - clearly working the wind machine to perfection.

"I can't stand another day knowing that you are the one, you're the one... [photo] by @charliegraystudio @icon_elpais," she wrote in the caption, quoting her own lyrics to Real Groove.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue reveals stunning hallway at London home

Unsurprisingly, followers quickly reacted to the gorgeous snap, with one writing: "The colour looks lovely on you," and another adding: "You look sensational!"



Kylie looked beautiful in her sheer dress

A further fan replied: "This is giving beautiful old world vibes, a la Marlene Dietrich or Joan Crawford. A fantastic photo Kylie and crew!"

The singer has been wowing fans with her looks on Instagram throughout lockdown, and also shared a throwback look in a sparkling mini skirt to mark the 20th anniversary of Your Disco Needs You earlier this week.



She marked the 20th anniversary of Your Disco Needs You, too

She captioned the photograph: "WOW … Another big birthday! Twenty years of Your Disco Needs You... Dreaming of our dance floor days to come!"

Kylie also stunned us with her on-stage outfit for a performance with CNN earlier in January, looking fabulous in her starry leg-split dress by Naeem Khan.

Wowing in her starry stage outfit

In reference to her song, Magic, plenty of fans reacted to the look, with one responding: "This dress is magic all over!" and another adding: "Love the outfit. Stars and sparkle hell yes!"

Kylie is styled by the talented Frank Strachan, who also chose her metallic silver Aquazzura slingback heels for the performance. The star's glossy blonde hair was styled by hairdresser to the stars Christian Vermaak, who also works with Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue.