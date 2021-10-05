Kylie Minogue gives up fairytale cottage ahead of Australia move

Kylie Minogue is moving back to Australia after 30 years of living in the UK, The Mirror reports. But, instead of moving back to her idyllic cottage in Melbourne that she has owned since 1990, the pop princess will be looking for somewhere else to live as she sold it in February 2021.

The Daily Mail has reported that the twee property sold for $1.7m, making the singer a hefty profit after she bought it for just $185,000.

The gorgeous two-bedroom home features high ceilings, crisp white décor and floor-to-ceiling windows. Outside, there is a sweet courtyard with an outdoor dining area and a garage.

This residence is very modest compared to Kylie's current home in London. The star has a very lavish penthouse in the world's most expensive apartment building: One Hyde Park in London. Her home is believed to be worth £18million ($25million) which is 72 times more expensive than the UK average house price of £250,000.

Kylie shares rare glimpse into her UK home

Fans have only seen glimpses inside of the star's home, with Kylie showing off her grand hallway in one Instagram video. It features a gold baroque style mirror mounted upon one wall and a pink and white marble side table, where Kylie had positioned a glass of rose wine from her eponymous drinks range, Kylie Minogue Wines.

It is unknown whether the singer will keep her London base when she relocates back to her homeland as she is likely to still need to travel to the capital for work purposes.

The Mirror also reported in the same article that her company address has now changed to Hawthorn, Melbourne, suggesting this is exactly where the star will pitch up.

Kylie's penthouse is within One Hyde Park

This suburb is where Kylie's sister Dannii lives in a stunning four-bedroom house along with her boyfriend Adrian Newman and her son Ethan whom she shares with ex-partner Kris Smith.

It is still yet to be confirmed whether Kylie's Welsh boyfriend Paul Solomons will make the big move with her. Watch this space!

