Stacey Dooley is always wowing fans with her designer wardrobe, and on Thursday she shared some beautiful new additions to her jewellery collection.

The star took to Instagram Stories to show some pieces that she had been kindly gifted, writing: "Showin off my LOVELY gifts. So appreciative... no obligation to post, just love these pieces."

Stacey showed some gorgeous gold hoop earrings from Otiumberg, a necklace from Monica Vinader and a 'Human Kind' jumper from Riley Studio.

WATCH: Stacey shows fans her beautiful bedroom

Later, she added a shot of a sparkling new ring from Kinn Studio - featuring a beautiful diamond and a chunky gold band.

The stunning ring costs $2,180 - or £1,580 - from the brand, and we're not surprised Stacey is so chuffed with it!

Stacey showed off her beautiful new diamond ring

Independent brand Kinn has a special story behind it, too which no doubt the Strictly winner was taken by.

The 'Solis Ribbed Ring' was inspired by designer Jennie Yoon's mother. Its description reads: "This ring was designed to represent energy and strength. As an immigrant in the 90s from South Korea, Sun wore her ring as a reminder that she can get through anything as long as you can set your mind to it."

She also shared her hoop earrings and necklaces

It adds: "Whether you're celebrating a commitment to a partner or a modern milestone. This ring is an absolute classic for many years to come. A classic prong setting round brilliant diamond is framed in gold on a bezel setting."

Stacey has been working from home alongside her partner Kevin Clifton in the home they share together.

Diamond ring, £1580, Kinn Studio

Speaking to The Telegraph in January, she revealed that they have been loving watching Netflix and "eating takeaways".

"Oh my God, I love Schitt's Creek," she said. "I'm obsessed with Moira [played by Catherine O'Hara]... We haven't done any exercise, not even dancing."

