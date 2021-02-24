Amanda Holden's garden could be a luxury holiday resort The Britain's Got Talent judge unveiled the space as you've never seen it before

Amanda Holden has given fans a look at her stunning garden as she planted a tree in memory of war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 on 2 February 2021.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has previously shared glimpses of her garden, but this marks the first time we have seen this area in its entirety.

Amanda Holden's garden

It features gorgeous grey decking with a wraparound seating area surrounding a gorgeous modern fire pit with a glass frame, and steps that lead up to a hot tub built into the floor alongside a stone sculpture.

Amanda has also added cube-shaped glass candle lanterns with black frames along the steps. Top all that off with the huge palm tree that Amanda recently added in honour of Captain Sir Tom, and the space could genuinely rival a holiday resort.

Amanda captioned the shot: "Planting this #palm in honour of @captainsirtom."

Amanda Holden planted a palm tree in her garden

She shared another image of the tree on her stories once it had been installed into a flower bed and wrote: "Planted in honour of @captainsirtom."

Up until now, Amanda has only shared close-up shots of herself in the hot tub.

Back in January, she posed for a photo in the feature as she tried Marks and Spencer's plant-based food range. "January means lots of new products in the Plant Kitchen range at @marksandspencer," she penned.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden films inside luxurious hot tub

She also filmed a video and added: "I thought I would show you my hot tub… And my Plant Kitchen vegan cookie! You may not have ever tried vegetarian or vegan food before, but I'm promising you now, Marks and Spencer are delivering you a treat.

"You can barely taste the difference. I know, I don't even have to taste it to tell you, because I already own them and have them in my house. And where can you go wrong with a beautiful cup of tea?!"

