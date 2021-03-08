Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in sheer gown for glamorous at-home shoot The Royals actress looked stunning in her daring dress

Elizabeth Hurley never fails to disappoint with her glamorous lockdown looks, and this weekend was no exception. The 55-year-old The Royals actress shared some seriously chic photos on Sunday as she posed for an at-home shoot recreating her first ever Estee Lauder fragrance campaign, leaving fans awestruck by her sheer dress.

The star's bodycon number flattered her hourglass physique. Boasting three-quarter-length sleeves and striking sequinned detailing, Elizabeth looked red carpet-ready as she posed for the camera.

Elizabeth revealed her at-home shoot was in aid of Estee Lauder's 75th anniversary, taking a walk down memory lane as she recreated her debut fragrance campaign for the beauty company.

She captioned the snap: "Happy 75th Anniversary to @esteelauder I’m in my 26th year of representing this glorious company. I have shot a zillion makeup, fragrance and skincare campaigns and am honoured to be the Global Ambassador for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign.

"My first fragrance campaign was for Pleasures and it’s still my favourite so, 26 years later, I shot it again #lockdown #homeshoot."

The Royals actress looked incredible in her sequinned dress

The brunette beauty's fans were full of compliments, with one writing: "You look gorgeous and who you are and what you represent is elegance". Another shared: "Never seen someone who becomes even prettier [over] time" while a third commented: "Wow, 26 years!".

Elizabeth previously shared some of her incredible anti-ageing tricks with the Daily Mail, admitting water was a key component of her beauty regime.

Elizabeth has been an Estee Lauder ambassador for 26 years

The star – who is a proud mother to teenage son Damian – ensures she carries a water bottle with her wherever she goes, staying hydrated throughout the day.

She also kickstarts her day with two mugs of warm water first thing in the morning to keep her skin plump and glowing. "'It tastes fairly disgusting. But it's fantastic for your digestive system", she told the paper.

