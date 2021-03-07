Elizabeth Hurley wows in white swimsuit in sun-soaked beach photo The Royals star is the founder of Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley has been back in the UK for several months following a working trip to Riga at the end of 2020.

The Royals actress spent time shooting campaign photos for her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, and while she's no longer there, the pictures keep on coming!

On the star's company's official Instagram page, a new picture of her posing in a white swimsuit was recently posted to mark a promotion on white swimwear.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in white swimsuit on the beach

In the photo, Elizabeth looked sensational in the stylish one-piece, as she posed on the balcony overlooking the sea.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You look breathtaking," while another wrote: "You look gorgeous!" A third added: "Absolutely stunning."

Elizabeth was due to travel abroad again early this year for work, but decided against it given the current lockdown measures.

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational in a white swimsuit

Instead, the actress has been reminiscing about past times, and has been sharing regular holiday snaps on social media.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

The Royals star often shares swimsuit photos on social media

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Since December, Elizabeth has been back at her country mansion in Herefordshire, where she has been isolating with her teenage son Damian and members of their family and friends, who have all formed a coronavirus support bubble.

Elizabeth returned to the UK in December

Opening up about her experience of lockdown, the model told HELLO! back in April: "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

