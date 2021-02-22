Elizabeth Hurley teases exciting news about son Damian in proud post The Royals actress is a doting mum to her 18-year-old son

Elizabeth Hurley is a doting mum to teenage son Damian – and she couldn't be prouder that the 18-year-old is following in her footsteps as a model.

The Royals star teased some exciting news about her only child on social media over the weekend after revealing that Damian has been in front of the camera again, having had his photos taken by none other than celebrity photographer Mert Alas.

Elizabeth had shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself that had been taken by Mert to mark his birthday, and wrote in the caption that she was looking forward to seeing the pictures of her son.

"Happy Birthday to the glorious @mertalas - can’t wait to see the pics of my boy @damianhurley1," Elizabeth wrote alongside the image.

Damian has taken the modelling world by a storm and has featured in a number of high profile campaigns over the past few years.

Proud mum Elizabeth Hurley can't wait to see the new photos of her son

Back in July, the doting mum shared her pride for her only son after he landed a modelling gig for Pat McGrath.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram from the shoot of the teenager posing alongside Irina Shayk, and wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

Damian was one of the first to reply to his mum's words, writing: "Aaa I love you."

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian are incredibly close

Damian has grown up watching his mum model, and has travelled around the world with her on photoshoots. What's more, the teen often took photos of his famous mother during their trips.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen's After Show in 2018, Elizabeth defended the fact that Damian took photos of her on the beach.

When asked by a caller what she would say to people who hate on the fact that her son takes her bikini photos, she replied: "Well here's the thing.

"He doesn't take all my bikini photos. Some of them are professional, some of them are by my sister.

Damian is following in his famous mum's footsteps as a model

"If we had a camera right now I would say 'Hey Andy, take my picture.' "But if we are on holiday together, sure he will take some pictures. He has a really good eye, he's studying photography. It's ridiculous to say it's silly."

Elizabeth was away in Riga at the end of 2020 for a glamorous looking work shoot set on the beach, but the star returned to the UK just in time for Christmas.

Along with her son, she has been isolating at the family's country home in Hertfordshire, along with a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

Elizabeth and Damian are isolating in Herefordshire

Opening up about her experience of lockdown, the model told HELLO! back in April: "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

