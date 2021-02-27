Elizabeth Hurley's fans think she's the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’ after this bikini snap The supermodel's fans were stunned by her beauty

Elizabeth Hurley has wowed her fans once again, after she posed in a red bikini. Her fans were so enamoured with her beauty, they said she was the most beautiful woman in the world.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley teases exciting news about son Damian in proud post

In the picture, Elizabeth posed in the red bikini while standing up against a fiery red-painted backdrop.

"#flashback to when I didn't have my own bikini line and wore other people's," the businesswoman wrote as her picture caption, adding: "These were really cute knitted ones."

Her flashback post drove her fans wild, who in just over two hours managed to flood her post with over 33,000 likes.

Loading the player...

Watch: Elizabeth Hurley shows off dance skills in fun video

"The most beautiful woman in the world," complimented one fan, while another wrote: "Best best best," followed by a string of heart, flower and butterfly emojis.

Many other fans commented on the star's snap, with others just leaving heart and fire emojis.

"Love the backdrop, beautiful pic," wrote another fan, while another posted: "Elizabeth you look very beautiful and gorgeous and breathtaking."

Another said that the Bedazzled actress would still look as amazing if she were wearing a "bin liner" adding: "If you've got it, you've got it."

The model posed up a storm in the red bikini

Elizabeth's Instagram posts often shock her fans, and one recent post left them very surprised.

The 55-year-old shared a stunning snapshot showing her posing in her snowy garden looking particularly glamorous in a slinky green-sequined dress, complete with a waist-cinching belt and a thigh-high slit.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns sans pants in cheeky photo wearing only a sweater

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley smoulders in stunning skin-bearing selfie - see photo

Her followers were quick to comment, with a number expressing surprise to see the model dressing in something other than a bikini!

The model's posts frequently wow her fans

"You've got clothes on?!" joked one fan, with a second adding: "What, no bikini holiday snap?"

Elizabeth has been spending lockdown with her 18-year-old lookalike son, Damian, at the family's country home in Herefordshire. They've been staying with a group of friends and family, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic last March.

The model likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with Hello! back in April. She detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes."

She also revealed her fears of spreading the virus among some of the more vulnerable members of her household, explaining: "I haven't let anyone leave the house, apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.