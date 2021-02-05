Elizabeth Hurley dances in bikini bottoms for important cause The famous mum highlighted World Cancer Day

Elizabeth Hurley has been wowing us with her daily bikini posts as she continues to enjoy her "pretend vacation".

But on Thursday, she shared a very different message as she frolicked on the beach in a pair of animal print briefs and a bright pink T-shirt.

Elizabeth used her platform to shine a light on World Cancer Day, highlighting the good work of Estee Lauder's breast cancer campaign.

Posting a short clip to Instagram, the mum-of-one – who is a global ambassador for the cosmetics giant – opted against showing off her matching bikini top, and instead wore a breast cancer T-shirt from the company.

Enjoying a splash in her beautiful surroundings, Elizabeth wrote: "I’m on my #pretendvacation, but on #WorldCancerDay, my thoughts are with all those affected by cancer.

"As the Global Ambassador for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I am honoured to support all of The Campaign’s incredible work in its mission to create a breast cancer-free world.

Elizabeth revealed she has friends battling breast cancer

"Female breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide so it’s more important than ever to self-check, stay on top of routine screenings and take care of our health. I have several friends battling breast cancer right now. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer #ELCambassador."

Many of Elizabeth's fans applauded her message, while others were blown away by her age-defying appearance. "Love this," responded one. "Still an absolute beauty," said another. A third wrote: "Such a stunning woman."

Earlier this week, Elizabeth nearly broke the internet again when she shared a joyful clip of herself splashing around in a swimming pool wearing a bright blue bikini.

Elizabeth is enjoying a 'pretend vacation'

"Just floating in a magical pool in my aqua Freya Bikini on Day 6 of my #pretendvacation #wishyouwerehere," the 55-year-old captioned her short video.

Other glimpses into her "pretend vacation" includes a throwback video of herself dancing on white sand on a beach in the Maldives.

In the footage, Elizabeth looked stylish dressed in a nude bikini and leopard print kaftan, which she accessorised with oversized sunglasses.

