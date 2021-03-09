Amanda Holden's tropical wrap dress just screams summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is making us long for summer thanks to her flirty wardrobe choices. The Britain's Got Talent star wowed in a striking green dress with a plunging neckline and a punchy floral print as she posed up a storm on Monday.

HOW SWEET: Amanda Holden shares extremely rare photo of her mum and daughters

The 50-year-old star shared a glamorous snap on her Instagram Stories, posing up against a faux foliage wall from her new QVC interiors range.

The blonde beauty showed off her trim figure in her flattering wrap dress, which was punctuated with coral-hued flowers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden transforms into the Queen of Hearts with epic costume

Amanda styled her hair in a sleek style and kept her makeup bright and rosy for the occasion.

BLING: Amanda Holden's rarely seen engagement ring is breathtaking – photos

That wasn't her only lovely look over the past 24 hours, however. On Tuesday morning, Amanda rocked up at the Heart Breakfast studios in the cutest houndstooth twinset.

The BGT star wowed in a tropical print dress

The mother-of-two paired her look with white jeans and coordinating stilettos, and we can't wait to recreate her pretty pastel outfit.

Amanda's eye-catching two-piece is a River Island steal. The 'Blue Dogtooth Gold Button Cardigan' can be worn with the 'Knit Cami Top' - and there are also matching cycling shorts if you want to make an even bigger statement.

Amanda looked lovely in blue on Tuesday

It's hard to believe that Amanda celebrated her 50th birthday last month.

The star previously confessed her top beauty tips to always ensure she looks fresh-faced is going heavy on the blusher.

Blue Dogtooth Twinset, £45 top and £26 cami, River Island

SHOP THE CARDI SHOP THE CAMI

Speaking on her radio show, Amanda told listeners: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!

"Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it, and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher."

RELATED: Amanda Holden's homes with husband Chris are out of this world

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.