Amanda Holden looked beautiful in blue on Friday as she rounded up the week hosting the Heart Radio breakfast show - and it was certainly a different look to her Queen of Hearts World Book Day outfit!

The star looked ultra-elegant in the tailored look, wearing chic tapered trousers from Karen Millen with her pretty Ted Baker knit.

She finished the look with matching heels, and later added a gorgeous blue coat and her Chloe belt bag as she stepped out in front of the cameras outside the Global studios.

WATCH: Amanda struts in her baby blue outfit

As usual, she shared a fun video on Instagram to show off her look, too. We bet she was inundated with direct messages on the gorgeous look!

If you're in love with Amanda's chic trousers, you're in luck, as they're currently in the sale - reduced from £119 down to £89.25. Her pastel knit costs £129 from Ted Baker.

Tapered trousers, £89.25, Karen Millen

The star always wows us with her high street and high-end looks, but she surprised in a fun World Book Day costume on Thursday!

Amanda looked like she'd stepped straight out of Alice In Wonderland as she sashayed along in slow motion while pouring tea from a teapot - modelling her black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, embroidered with cute heart detailing on the bodice.

Jumper, £129, Ted Baker

Getting into character alongside Amanda were fellow presenters Jamie Theakston, who dressed up as the Mad Hatter, and Ashley Roberts, who transformed into Alice in Wonderland.

Earlier in the week, the presenter rocked everything from Zara to Melissa Odabash and Thierry Mugler - and it certainly looks like she's embracing colour for spring. Bring on next Monday...

