Amanda Holden looked beautiful on Monday morning as she stepped out in her latest Heart Radio outfit - and we're loving the nautical vibes!

The star rocked a striped top and sailor-style cropped trousers with gold buttons, which even reminded us a little of a style that the Duchess of Cambridge likes to wear.

Sharing a snap on her Instagram Story with her Heart co-star Ashley Roberts, Amanda also paid tribute on International Women's Day, writing: "Big shout out to my #sis @iamashleyroberts."

Amanda looked gorgeous in L.K.Bennett

Stepping out later in front of the cameras, Amanda added a crossbody bag to her look, as well as one of her signature pairs of designer sunglasses and a pair of white pointed heels.

The star shared a number of happy images on her Story celebrating her favourite women - and also posted a gorgeous snap with her daughters Lexi and Hollie, mum Judith, sister Debbie and her grandmother Ethel, who sadly passed away in 2018.

"Happy #internationalwomensday... my family of women here and my #girls on stories. Sending love and light," she captioned the sweet gallery of photos.

Amanda always wows us with her high street and high-end looks, and looked beautiful in a pastel blue look on Friday - wearing Karen Millen and Ted Baker.

She finished the look with matching heels, and later added a gorgeous blue coat and her Chloe belt bag as she stepped out in front of the cameras outside the Global studios.

As always, the presenter was dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about Amanda's fun sense of fashion.



Amanda paid tribute to her family on International Women's Day

"She's a dream client, and a friend," he said. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

He sweetly added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant - and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."