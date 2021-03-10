Stacey Dooley wows in bikini for stunning throwback snap The Strictly star was celebrating her 34th birthday

Stacey Dooley celebrated her 34th birthday in style on Tuesday. The former Strictly star marked the special occasion at home with boyfriend Kevin Clifton, taking to her Instagram Stories to share some sweet messages from her loved ones.

The star's pals tagged her in a number of amazing snaps, spanning her days on Strictly Come Dancing as well as past holidays with her mates.

One stunning black and white snap saw Stacey modelling a black scalloped bikini, laughing as she laced her arm around her friend.

Another gorgeous throwback saw the redhead posing in a midnight blue, sparkling dress on a night out.

Stacey's lockdown style has been giving us serious inspo over the last few months. The BBC Three presenter loves a good loungewear set, accessorised with her trademark chunky gold jewellery.

Stacey looked lovely in a throwback bikini snap

There was one piece in particular that really caught our eye; her new ring from Kinn Studio - featuring a beautiful diamond and a chunky gold band.

Independent brand Kinn has a special story behind it, which no doubt the Strictly winner was taken by. The 'Solis Ribbed Ring' was inspired by designer Jennie Yoon's mother.

Stacey recently showed off her bling new ring

Its description reads: "This ring was designed to represent energy and strength. As an immigrant in the 90s from South Korea, Sun wore her ring as a reminder that she can get through anything as long as you can set your mind to it.

"Whether you're celebrating a commitment to a partner or a modern milestone. This ring is an absolute classic for many years to come. A classic prong setting round brilliant diamond is framed in gold on a bezel setting." Gorgeous!

